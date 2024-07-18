GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Position Increased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 977.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 165,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,150. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.