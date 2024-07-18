GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

