GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GoPro Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. GoPro has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $155.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,823,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 191.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,677,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 197,046 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

