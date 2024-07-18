Graeme Proudfoot Acquires 20,000 Shares of BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Stock

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £37,600 ($48,761.51).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BRIG traded up GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 188.49 ($2.44). 152,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,165. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96. BlackRock Income and Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 208 ($2.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £38.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,884.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth alerts:

BlackRock Income and Growth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. BlackRock Income and Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

