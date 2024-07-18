Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 778,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,234,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gray Television

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $564.11 million, a PE ratio of -49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Gray Television by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gray Television by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Gray Television by 13.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.