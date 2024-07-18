Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,693 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $463.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

