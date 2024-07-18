Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Great Elm Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.82.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.