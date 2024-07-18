Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in June

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 79,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.08. 33,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,587. The company has a market cap of $614.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $37.12.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,772.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

