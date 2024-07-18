Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 102,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.5 %

ASR stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.58. 20,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

