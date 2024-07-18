Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt acquired 3,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,113,528.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Guild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHLD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. Guild has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $872.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guild will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

