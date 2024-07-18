GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $27.19 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.19 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000592 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

