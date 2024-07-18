H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in June

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get H World Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HTHT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,048. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. H World Group has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. Equities research analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.