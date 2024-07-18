Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

HLFDY remained flat at $3.64 during trading on Thursday. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

