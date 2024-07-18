Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Halfords Group Stock Performance
HLFDY remained flat at $3.64 during trading on Thursday. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.
About Halfords Group
