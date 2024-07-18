Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

