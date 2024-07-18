Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.20

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 39.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 156575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.39 million, a PE ratio of -444.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Hargreave Hale AIM VCT alerts:

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,333.33%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.