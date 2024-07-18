Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells $70,392.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 1,271,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,369. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

