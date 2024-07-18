HC Wainwright Lowers Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Price Target to $1.50

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.10 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 233.41% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Golden Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.26. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

