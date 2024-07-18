HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $2.91 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

