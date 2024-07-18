HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($12.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,590,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,743,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,041,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $11,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

