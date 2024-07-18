HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.
Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $35.06.
Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($12.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.
