Hedera Price Up 11% Over Last Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $49.39 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00042538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,793,580,892 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

