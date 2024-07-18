Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 381,318 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,950,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,920.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 210,112 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

