Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.03

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.03 and last traded at C$30.96, with a volume of 941223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.18. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$184.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.1295045 EPS for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

