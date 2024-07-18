Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hess Midstream

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $340,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hess Midstream by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

HESM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $39.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.6516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 118.10%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.