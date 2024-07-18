Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $81.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.94, but opened at $65.39. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hexcel shares last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 160,682 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.21.

In related news, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 121,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 35,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 46.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 259.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 383.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

