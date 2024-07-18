High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 211,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 100,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,726.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $5,055,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in High Income Securities Fund by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

