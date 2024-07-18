Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,225 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.85).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.66) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,852 ($24.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,764.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711 ($22.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,222 ($28.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,928.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,911.17.

In related news, insider Riad Mishlawi acquired 736 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.44 ($18,889.17). 30.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

