Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 319,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 332,847 shares.The stock last traded at $43.85 and had previously closed at $43.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,645,000 after purchasing an additional 290,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.