Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $34.27. 115,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,111. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,393,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 185,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
