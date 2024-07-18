Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Hipgnosis Songs (LON:SONG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.80 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.30). Approximately 2,039,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,388,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40 ($1.30).

Hipgnosis Songs Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,111.11 and a beta of 0.27.

About Hipgnosis Songs

(Get Free Report)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.