holoride One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,146.88 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $43,146.88 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.27 or 0.05355085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00042456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002178 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00437624 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49,394.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00437624 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49,394.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/."

