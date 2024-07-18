Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 318,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

