Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Shares Down 0.6%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.35 and last traded at C$17.40. Approximately 22,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 7,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.
Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.59.
About Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF
The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused
exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.
