Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,873 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Hub Group worth $36,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,986 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,141.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after acquiring an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.99. 703,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

