Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $214,819.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares in the company, valued at $284,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

