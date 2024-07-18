Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Update

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Ideanomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDEX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 42,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,546. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

