Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Update

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Ideanomics Price Performance
NASDAQ:IDEX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 42,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,546. Ideanomics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.
Ideanomics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ideanomics
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.