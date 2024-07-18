Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.10.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.74. The company had a trading volume of 257,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $2,838,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 86,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

