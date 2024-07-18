IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,756. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $934.01 million, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 417,169 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 178.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,742 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 351,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 120,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 95,182 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

