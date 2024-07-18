IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. IMAX traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 257,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 778,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in IMAX by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 264,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in IMAX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $951.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

