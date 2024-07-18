Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s current price.

PI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $171.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.31 and a beta of 1.78. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $179.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.98.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,167.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at $534,255.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock worth $167,900,777. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth $566,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth $315,000. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 34.3% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

