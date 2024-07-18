Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.85

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 21369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group



Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

