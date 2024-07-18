Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Down 5%

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 768 ($9.96) and last traded at GBX 774 ($10.04). 1,059,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 544,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 814.50 ($10.56).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Indivior from GBX 2,350 ($30.48) to GBX 1,500 ($19.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Indivior alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indivior

Indivior Trading Up 6.1 %

Indivior Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,248.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,402.84. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27,700.00, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.