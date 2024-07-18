Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,720,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 74,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Infosys by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

