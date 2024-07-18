InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 33,576 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $5.64.
The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85.
InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $193.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
