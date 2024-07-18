Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,204.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,096,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,450 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 100,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PJUL stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

