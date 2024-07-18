Insider Buying: Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Acquires 11,697 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $276,166.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,764,710 shares in the company, valued at $65,274,803.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $423,020.37.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,430 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $128,039.40.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $423,850.86.

NYSE:PEO opened at $24.18 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEO. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

