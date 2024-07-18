Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $2,699,032.98 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AAON Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of AAON opened at $88.18 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 85,297 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

