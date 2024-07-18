Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $89,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,818,511.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $147.74. 2,769,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,404. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.24 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.44.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

