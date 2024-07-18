Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Insider Sells $64,785.93 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ENTA stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTA

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.