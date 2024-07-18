Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $1,958,711.36 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FUL stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $86.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $917.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FUL. StockNews.com lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H.B. Fuller

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.