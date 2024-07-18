Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells 7,535 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timmie Hong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37.

MoneyLion Stock Down 6.0 %

MoneyLion stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. 277,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $106.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $3,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ML. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Recommended Stories

